WATCH: Paul Finebaum and an Alabama fan caught in fiery debate over Michigan’s National Championship win

It would seem Alabama fans have not quite healed from their team’s loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, and veteran analyst Paul Finebaum got a taste of that.

The Crimson Tide didn’t start the season with the biggest hype in college football. And their Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns didn’t help how they were seen as the season went on.

However, Nick Saban led his team from this low point to an impressive 12-1 regular-season finish, beating Georgia in the SEC championship game. With their impressive record and SEC title in the bag, the Tide earned a place in the playoffs to face Michigan in the Rose Bowl. However, they lost to the Wolverines 27-20 in overtime.

For college football expert Paul Finebaum, the Wolverines’ eventual victory at the national championship game should be a consolation for the Crimson Tide fans.

After all, the Wolverines have indeed conquered all of college football. But Alabama fans don’t see it that way, especially one particular caller on 'the Paul Finebaum Show'.

As much as Finebaum tried to make the caller, named Larry, see reasons why he shouldn’t feel bad about Michigan beating Alabama, he refused. The renowned sports journalist even tried to make light of it by having Larry repeat some things after him. But he wouldn't have any of that. He said:

“I don't mind them winning. But they always have to do in a sarcastic a** manner. They always have to degrade the other team to make themselves feel better.”

Should Alabama fans feel better about their team’s loss to Michigan?

No matter how Alabama fans feel at the moment, the truth is that the Michigan Wolverines are now college football national champions. Truly, the Crimson Tide’s manner of loss in the Rose Bowl can leave so much to be desired.

Alabama was leading by seven points before J.J. McCarthy found Roman Wilson with a 4-yard touchdown pass.

The game went into overtime, and Blake Corum settled the game with a 17-yard rushing touchdown. Alabama played with heart, and many may be convinced they deserved to win.

However, the Wolverines’ defense was able to contain all of the Tide’s offensive threats. While Alabama’s defense was equally tight, it took the personal brilliance of McCarthy and Corum to seal the game.

Alabama fans are indeed used to celebrating more, but the season is not an absolute disaster, as many of them may think of it. Unseating Georgia as the SEC champions is definitely something to cheer about. Also, the emergence of young stars like Jalen Milroe is a bright spot that no one can ignore.