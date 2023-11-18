Watch: Shedeur Sanders shares wholesome moment with lucky fans gifting shoes ahead of Washington St vs Colorado game

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders made the night of a young football fan ahead of their Week 12 contest against the Washington State Cougars. The Buffs traveled to Gesa Field in Pullman, where the team will be hoping to break their four-game losing streak.

Now, a clip of Shedeur Sanders has gone viral on social media. In the clip, fans can see the quarterback in a Buffaloes hoodie, as he interacts with a young fan who was present to witness the Colorado vs Washington State clash. Shedeur then went on to take off his cleats and gift them to the young fan, who was seen jumping with joy with the present.

After starting the season with a bang, Shedeur has been struggling in the past few games. In the four-game losing streak, the quarterback has put up 10 TD passes along with 1,124 passing yards. But what's concerning for Colorado is that their offensive line has not been protecting their quarterback enough as Shedeur has been sacked 18 times. Can they do a better job against Washington State?

Can Shedeur Sanders lead the Buffs to a win in Week 12?

By no means will the game against the Washington State Cougars be easy for Colorado. Both teams have an identical campaign so far, winning six of the ten games that they've played. The Cougars are also on a six-game winning streak, with their last victory coming against Oregon State last month.

However, at the time of writing this article, it looks like the Cougars are on the road to breaking their long losing streak. With the first half still in action, the Cougars have already scored four touchdowns. As for Shedeur Sanders, he was injured in the first half after a tackle but made a comeback to make a TD pass to Travis Hunter to put the Buffs on the scoreboard for the night.

But the Cougars retaliated quickly, with Leyton Smithson capitalizing on a kick return to score a 98-yard TD. The team further solidified their lead in the second quarter, with Cameron Ward finding Nakia Watson with a 23-yard TD pass. Currently, the score is 28-7 in favor of the Cougars.