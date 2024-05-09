WATCH: Texas football drops electrifying video of $1.9M NIL-valued Quinn Ewers spinning the ball during 2024 spring game

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has been making waves with his performances lately. Texas Football recently took to their Instagram account to post an electrifying video of Ewers spinning the ball during the 2024 spring game. The caption reads:

"Spin Ewers."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thanks to Ewers' elite performances in 2023, Texas is a national title contender as it enters the 2024 season. He completed 272 of 394 passes for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions in 12 games, achieving a QB rating of 158.6.

If Ewers can continue to improve at the same rate he did from Year 1 to Year 2 and from Year 2 to Year 3, per Sports Illustrated reports, he could become the Longhorns' third Heisman Trophy winner, joining Ricky Williams and Earl Campbell.

In contrast, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt ranked Texas as the No. 3 team in his post-spring top 25 rankings. However, he dismissed rumors that Ewers may not remain the team's starting quarterback.

Klatt explained that, during spring ball in Austin, he saw that Ewers was "fully entrenched as their starting quarterback" and predicted that he would be even more developed in his third season as a starter.

Joel Klatt hails Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers

Head coach Steve Sarkisian greets quarterback Quinn Ewers.

College football insider Joel Klatt has criticized the quarterback controversy brewing at the University of Texas between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

During the Longhorns' spring game, Manning put on an impressive performance, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns while completing 19 out of 26 throws.

On the flip side, Ewers has been the starter for the past couple of years and had a short day, on which the coaches planned to give younger players more experience.

According to Klatt, Ewers is the reason behind Texas' resurgence back to the top of CFB.

“I know from the outside people are going to talk about Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers, he in a large sense is the reason and the epitome of this resurgence back to the top of college football," Klatt said.

Klatt also said that despite Manning's impressive performance stealing the spotlight, Ewers, who was appointed as the Longhorns' starting QB for the 2022 season, holds the key to Texas' success.

"Texas is going to be damn good folks," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Is Quinn Ewers eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft? Texas QB's career choices explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback