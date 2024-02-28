WATCH: Top 2024 NFL Draft prospect shows off impressive skills breaking down footage from past games

Drake Maye is anticipated to be one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL draft. The North Carolina quarterback has taken the college football world by storm in the last two seasons, and is being touted as one of the best at his position. What is interesting to note is that his excellence goes way beyond the gridiron.

Maye sat down with former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy on “Underdog NFL Draft” to break down some of his plays with the Tar Heels. The quarterback was able to brilliantly explain why he made some decisions and how conscious he is of his opponent’s setup while in play.

McCoy shared a short clip of the session with Maye on his Instagram page, giving fans a glimpse of how analytical the quarterback is. This has made some fans rate him higher ahead of the upcoming draft where he is expected to go as a first-round pick.

Drake Maye’s college career

Drake Maye started his college football career at North Carolina in 2021 as a third-string quarterback. He notably flipped his commitment from Alabama to the program. He appeared in only four games for the Tar Heels in his freshman year, which allowed him to redshirt.

He graduated to the starting quarterback role in 2022, winning the battle against Jacolby Criswell. He started 14 games that season, throwing for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns while also rushing for 698 yards and seven touchdowns. He notably finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Maye retained the starting role in the 2023 college football season and played 12 games for the Tar Heels. He threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns and also rushed for 449 yards and nine touchdowns. This presents him as one of the potential top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Where will Drake Maye land in the upcoming NFL draft

Drake Maye is expected to be the second quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft after USC’s Caleb Williams. This will likely see him get picked very early in the draft in April.

Should the Chicago Bears select Williams as the first-overall pick, Maye will likely be the second pick in the event by the Washington Commanders. He could also be selected by the New England Patriots if the Commanders pass up the opportunity.