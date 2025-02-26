"We accepted Coach DeBoer coming in": Former Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell talks about Alabama culture and trusting new staff

The Alabama Crimson Tide underwent a big shift in 2024 with the departure of head coach Nick Saban. Kalen DeBoer was brought in as the replacement, and Alabama finished No. 6 in the SEC with a 9-4 record, which was a subpar season by their standards.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell came to Alabama in 2022 and spent two seasons learning under Nick Saban. As a result, he has a good understanding of what he was like as a coach and how Kalen DeBoer is different. On Wednesday, Campbell appeared on "Sirius XM NFL" to talk about DeBoer and the team's faith in him as a head coach. Writer Mike Rodak reported what Campbell in a tweet.

"That little on-and-off switch button? You got to have it on," Campbell said. "If you don't -- if you've got it off -- somebody's gonna get in your butt. And he's gonna tell you about yourself. That's just how we do things. We hold everybody accountable. That's the standard."

"We accepted Coach DeBoer coming in. We accepted the defensive staff. We accepted the front office people. We accepted the offensive staff. When you think of those things, especially with a whole new coach coming in -- obviously, you've got to have different trust."

Jihaad Campbell went on to discuss the importance of communication with the new coaching staff.

"That's really an interview, too, talking to them and communicating with them. I feel like as time went on, we all trusted each other. Just tried to find ways to be better and be the best versions of ourselves."

Kalen DeBoer gives insight on the upcoming A-Day game for Alabama

College football teams across the country have started to cancel their spring games. This is partially because of the bigger schedule with the new 12-team college football playoff format. However, Alabama will be going ahead with its annual A-Day game. On Tuesday, DeBoer said (per On3):

"A lot of times here, the A-Day Game, it’s been more of a practice, and there’s been some scrimmaging, not necessarily much of a game. Even when I was at Fresno State, we called it the spring preview. Especially this year, there’s some things we’re working through with some injuries and so forth. So it’ll definitely be modified. We want to try to have some type of event around April 12."

The game is an exhibition game between the offensive and defensive starters on the team. It is scheduled for Apr. 12.

