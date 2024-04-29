"We are built to handle adversity": Colorado HC Deion Sanders on facing the gloomy weather during 2024 Spring game

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders utilized the offseason to revamp his roster ahead of the 2024 season. After a mediocre 4-8 campaign in their last season in the Pac-12, Coach Prime and his team will now be beginning their new journey as a member of the Big 12 conference.

The recent Colorado 2024 Spring Game was the opportunity that fans had to watch the new roster in action for the first time this year. However, the team had to play under heavy rain. In the post-game press conference, Deion Sanders opened up about his team's performance in the spring game despite the influence of the rain.

Coach Prime said that the team trains to 'handle adversity'. He then went on to talk about how he was relieved that no one sustained any major injury playing in the elements and that he was satisfied with the way the new talents performed on the field.

"We are built to handle adversity. We give them messages, everyday we practice in the facility and we're trying to raise men to handle adversity and the unexpected," Coach Prime said during the postgame conference.

"We kept everything really simplistic and we just went out there, thank god no one was injured, no one was hurt. I don't think anyone was in the training room except for getting ice and getting their former injuries treated. It was a good display of talent I believe."

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders also flexed his arm talent during the rainy spring day game. The 22-year-old quarterback completed 10 of the 14 passes he made and also recorded 116 passing yards along with one TD pass to transfer WR LaJohntay Wester.

Shedeur said postgame that despite the harsh weather conditions, he was overall happy with his performance on the field.

"Yeah, the weather wasn't best for what I like to do, so it was definitely tough out there. Overall it was a good performance. I feel like we have some things that we have to clean up, but I feel like we're in a way better place mentally and physically than last year."

Deion Sanders believes two Colorado players will be top 5 picks in the 2025 NFL draft

The Colorado head coach has high hopes for his QB son Shedeur and two-way star Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL draft. Deion Sanders believes in these players' abilities to emerge as a top 5 pick in next year's draft class.

As per DNVR's Jake Schwanitz, Deion Sanders also stated that the Colorado Buffaloes are bringing in more talents to Boulder who could be potential first-round picks.

"Like it or not we're gonna have a couple guys who are top five picks. And we're bringing in more who are going to go in the first round."

With a revamped roster, it will be interesting to see if Deion Sanders can lead the Buffs to a better campaign than they had last year in the Pac-12.