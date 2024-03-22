'We can't control the climate of the game": Former NFL star has honest take on Deion Sanders' remarks about potential No.1 pick Caleb Williams

With former USC QB Caleb Williams being the No.1 projected pick for the Chicago Bears in this year's draft, Colorado HC Deion Sanders had a few things to say before he transitions to the NFL. On a recent episode of Sirius XM's Mad Dog Radio show, Coach Prime said that Williams might have a difficult time adjusting to the freezing temperatures in Chicago.

Caleb Williams spent his college career in California and Oklahoma. So Deion Sanders believes that a player and a team should consider things like climate and temperature before making any decisions in the NFL draft.

Sanders also went on to talk about how he does not want his own son, Shedeur, to play in cold regions of the NFL.

These remarks by Coach Prime on Caleb Williams led to former NFL star LeSean McCoy sharing his perspective on the 'Speak' show on FS1.

While discussing Sanders' comments, McCoy said that, despite always looking eye-to-eye with Deion Sanders, he does not agree with the fact that Williams might have trouble playing in a cold region.

McCoy further went on to justify his statement by talking about how an NFL player should be ready to perform for his team regardless of the circumstances.

"I hate to go against Prime right. Prime's the gospel. Will probably say that's what it is. But for here, I just, I don't agree. What I mean is, we football players, right? We can't control the climate of the game." (0:15)

"Listen, I'm from Pennsylvania as it gets cold. But I don't want to play in the cold. But if I got to, you know, sleeves up, let's roll out let's go and play", McCoy said.

LeSean McCoy then went on to talk about how there are already a lot of quarterbacks adjusting to these factors in the NFL and also stated that if a player is getting paid, then it's their obligation to perform their duty regardless.

When Joy Taylor dropped her reaction for Deion Sanders' remarks

'Speak' on FS1 host Joy Taylor was in agreement with what LeSean McCoy had to say about Deion Sanders' concerns for Caleb Williams. Taylor said that if the weather is going to be a hindrance to the former USC QB's performance in Chicago, then he should consider changing his sport.

"I'm not passing on Caleb Williams just because he played at USC and it's kind of warm here sometimes. It's a fall winter sport. If you can't play in the cold, why are you playing football?", Taylor said. "You know what I mean, like there's indoor sports. You in the wrong sport."

It will be interesting to see if the 2022 Heisman winner can continue his collegiate success in the NFL. Do you think Williams will be affected by the change in climate during his NFL journey?

