"We gonna make pops proud tonight" - Deion Sanders finally discloses the motivation pill he gave Jimmy Horn Jr.

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders shared a heartfelt moment with wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

Horn began his career at South Florida, where he spent two seasons. He was a solid wide receiver but an even better kick returner, as he was named first-team all-conference in the AAC as a kick returner.

Following his sophomore season, Horn entered the transferred portal and was recruited by Deion Sanders. He ended up choosing Colorado and has found success early on. However, in the Buffaloes Week 3 game against Colorado State, Colorado struggled mightily.

The Buffaloes were massive favorites, but the offense struggled. As Colorado struggled, Sanders says that he went to Jimmy Horn before the last drive and gave him a motivational speech.

Horn ended up catching the game-tying touchdown to force overtime. Sanders revealed to Bleacher Report what he told Horn in that moment:

“We had an incident on the sideline this last game with Jimmy was having a horrific game. He’s a receiver. And I said, ‘Jimmy, you’re a dog. You from Florida, man. And guess what? Pop is at the crib. He’s incarcerated. He’s watching you right now.

"He wants to clap in front of all his different inmates because he believes in his son. We gonna make pops proud tonight. That’s what we going to do, because his son is a dog."

Horn's dad is in prison, and by catching the touchdown pass, he, no doubt, made him proud.

This season, Horn has caught 26 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. When Travis Hunter went down with an injury, Horn stepped up as one of Colorado's main receiving options.

Jimmy Horn and Colorado set for their toughest test of the season

The Colorado Buffaloes have surprised many by going 3-0 on the season but are now set to go to Oregon to play the Ducks.

Colorado is 21-point underdogs. If the Buffaloes are going to pull off the upset, Deion Sanders will need Jimmy Horn to continue to step up and replace Hunter who will miss out due to injury.

After the game against Oregon, Colorado host Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans.