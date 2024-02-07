"We got a loaded roster coming back with tons of talent": Despite Jim Harbaugh's departure, Michigan coach lures top recruits with his message

The Michigan Wolverines remain confident heading into the 2024 season despite losing several key players and coaches.

After the Wolverines won the 2023 national championship, several players declared for the 2024 NFL draft. Head coach Jim Harbaugh took the LA Chargers job, and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter followed him.

Despite some key starters leaving, like J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum, as well as coaches, offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell is confident the team will succeed next season.

“The grass is not always greener when you look in the portal and you want to look somewhere else,” Campbell said on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast, via On3. “And maybe you want to look for something specific — I don’t know.

“I don’t know what their case may be [since] they’re case-by-case situations, but it doesn’t mean that another place may offer you a better opportunity.

“We play at the University of Michigan, the all-time winningest program in college football history, the defending national champs. We got a loaded roster coming back with tons of talent all over the board. There’s no better place to be than here right now.

“So, just sit back, take a deep breath, let it all process, know that you’ve got great people leading you, you’ve got great leaders of men, it’s a great culture and just enjoy the ride.”

Since Harbaugh has left for the NFL, only one player has entered the transfer portal. U-M elevated former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to the head coach position, so players still believe in the Ann Arbor-based program's potential.

Kirk Campbell says Michigan Wolverines' offense won't change in 2024

The Michigan Wolverines' offense will look different in terms of the players, but Kirk Campbell has said the plan is to run a similar offense in 2024.

Although Michigan won't have J.J. McCarthy under center or Blake Corum in the backfield, Campbell has confidence the offense will continue to be one of the best in the nation.

“The offense is not going to change, as far as schematics. We’re still going to be similar, as far as presentation of formations,” Campbell said.

“Listen, I know I’m a quarterbacks coach, but nobody loves running the football more than a quarterbacks coach, because that helps with play-action passes and getting the quarterback some candy store completions as we talk about it.

“But there will be a collaborative effort. Sherrone’s the head coach. What he wants done is what I’m going to apply on the field and make sure that we’re able to execute that. But we just gotta continue to make sure that whatever plays on that call sheet, we are in the best situations to succeed on it.”

Fans will get the chance to see the new-look offense for the first time at home on Aug. 31 as Michigan takes on Fresno State.