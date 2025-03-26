"We should do a home-and-home": Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy proposes reviving the Bedlam Series in the spring

Mike Gundy has suggested a way the Bedlam Series can be revived. The age-long in-state rivalry game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State did not take place in the 2024 season after the Sooners departed the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

Ad

However, Cowboys coach Gundy suggests bringing back the series in the spring. With Deion Sanders proposing an inter-school spring game for his Colorado team, Gundy believes the Bedlam Series replacing the football spring game of both programs is a good idea for both schools.

“Honestly, for us, we should do a home-and-home with OU in the spring,” Gundy told the media Tuesday. “They should come here on the 19th, and we should go down there and play a home-and-home in the spring with them.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Charge 25 bucks a head. They can use it for NIL. We can use it for NIL. If they don’t want to do two in one year, we can do it here this year, do it there next year, and split the gate.”

The Bedlam Series was first played in 1904 in a game that was dominated by Oklahoma. The matchup was played every year from 1912 to 2023, marking one of the longest-uninterrupted rivalries in college football. The Sooners lead the series with a 91-20-7 record.

Ad

Mike Gundy doesn't want live coverage of the proposed spring series

Live coverage of spring games has been a topic of debate in college football over the years. However, teams are now opposing the idea, with a host of others outright canceling their spring matchups.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy also doesn't want the potential spring Bedlam Series to be on television.

Ad

“We get tired of practicing against each other,” Gundy said. “It’s not gonna be a live game. I don’t know what Brent Venables would say, but I would be concerned with making it live because of injury.

“But nobody really has live scrimmages anymore, so you make it a full thud like we’re doing and practice against them, like they do in the NFL.”

Ad

Speaking further, Mike Gundy explained why spring games are getting canceled by some teams within the landscape while other teams are halting live coverage. The coach cited the growing amount of poaching after the spring schedule.

“All of us as coaches are in fear of the portal,” Gundy said. “They fear potential tampering. They fear putting it on TV. They fear making a depth chart and their players getting upset and leaving."

Mike Gundy experienced his worst season in two decades at Oklahoma State in 2024. Despite playing in the Big 12 title game in 2023, the Cowboys finished with a 3-9 record, failing to win any in conference play. Changing his spring approach might be a good idea to prepare properly for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.