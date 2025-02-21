“We just got too many Colorado players”: Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders reads into NFL Combine’s decision to not invite him

The Sanders family gets a lot of attention from Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders, and as a result, Shilo Sanders is sometimes forgotten. Although he is not a superstar like his brother Shedeur or a legend of the game like his father, Shilo Sanders has put together a solid college career. He is not going to be a top-five pick like his brother, but he is in the mix to be drafted in April.

While Shilo looks to be a late-round draft pick this year, he was not invited to participate in the NFL Combine. The Colorado Buffaloes had four players invited, CB/WR Travis Hunter, QB Shedeur Sanders, WR LaJohntay Wester, and WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

Shilo Sanders did not get an invite to the combine. As a result, the Sanders family had some of the tools used at the combine brought to Colorado so that Shilo Sanders could send his results to teams. On Thursday, Shilo posted a video to his YouTube channel questioning why he was not invited to the combine (starts at 0:25).

"It was a lot of guys, Will Sheppard, BJ didn't get invited, Cam, you, me. You think they was just like, we just got too many Colorado players that could come turn up. I don't know what it is bro."

Shilo Sanders is projected to be a late-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Sanders is the No. 272-ranked player in the 2025 NFL draft according to Pro Football Focus. That places him as a prospect who is on the edge of being drafted. 224 players get drafted every year, so based on his ranking, Shilo would miss out on getting drafted.

However, the NFL Combine usually invites roughly 300 players to participate. As a result, it is a bit of a surprise that Shilo did not get an invite. A strong performance at the NFL Combine would have helped Sanders' draft stock considerably.

Fortunately for him, the Sanders family has the resources to essentially bring the Combine to him. Several NFL Combine tools were brought to the Colorado Buffaloes facilities, including the time-tracking tools for the 40-yard dash.

Sanders will participate in every event he would have done at the NFL Combine. With some good performances, he should improve his draft stock.

