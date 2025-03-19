“We know what Jam can do": Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer expresses confidence in RB Jam Miller as spring practice progresses 

Jam Miller is expected to play a crucial role in Alabama's run game in the 2025 college football season. The running back opted against entering the draft this offseason to play another season of college football with the Crimson Tide.

In his press conference session after the conclusion of Alabama's fourth practice of the spring on Saturday, Kalen DeBoer expressed confidence in the ability of Jam Miller. He noted that the arrival of a new offensive coordinator is bound to elevate the running back in his craft in 2025.

“We know what Jam can do,” DeBoer said. “You all know, as well, and have seen a lot of them. He continues to just work, whether it’s in the weight room here in the offseason and then just a new quarterback and do his thing there.”

“Most of the stuff is the same, but even a few little things that we’re doing differently just to fit him in the offense. Things that Coach Grubb brings. Things that we just want to continue to evolve as we know our personnel better, and know what Jam does really well.”

Jam Miller rushed for 668 yards and seven touchdowns in 145 carries last season, finishing behind only Jalen Milroe in rushing yards on the team. With the Crimson Tide set to miss the rushing production of Milroe, the offensive strategy is bound to increase Miller's stats.

Kalen DeBoer analyzes Jam Miller’s partners at running back

Alabama will have a strong running back room in the upcoming 2025 college football season. Despite the exit of Justice Haynes via the transfer portal, the room remains loaded with top talents. Kalen DeBoer offered his view on the rest of the running back room on Tuesday.

"The rest of the guys, you brought up Dre,” DeBoer said. “I think he’s a little combination of kind of all of the guys. Kevin’s probably our shiftiest, kind of explosive guy on the roster.”

“Dre’s compact, much like maybe you’d see with Daniel and Rich, but got some shiftiness to him. I like his mindset. He just comes here ready to work. He knows he’s got a lot to learn and focused on what he can control.”

Alabama brought in senior Dre’lyn Washington from the portal this offseason, adding a huge experience to the room. Richard Young is also expected to remain strong in the rotation following his contribution in 2025. The depth chart also includes Kevin Riley, Daniel Hill and Akyln Dear.

