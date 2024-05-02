"We all know the truth": Former FSU WR Keon Coleman gets candid on SEC title fallout after "choking" comments over Georgia

Keon Coleman just spent one season with the Florida State Seminoles. But during that campaign last season, he was successful in becoming the undefeated ACC Champions with the team.

Coleman was recently drafted as the 33rd overall pick by the Buffalo Bills. But despite Florida State being the undefeated ACC champions last season, Coleman and his team did not qualify for the college football playoffs.

During a recent appearance on Robert Griffin III's podcast, Keon Coleman came forward and stated that one of the reasons behind Florida State's playoff snub was the fact that Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC title game. This led to Alabama qualifying for the playoffs while Georgia played the Noles in the Orange Bowl game.

Keon Coleman then shared another tweet on X where he doubled down on his statements made on the podcast. He said:

"Aye check it I don't really care how the #georgia fans feeling... we all know the truth if y'all win that game yall definitely would have seen us in the championship simple as that #gonoles"

The Florida State Seminoles became the first undefeated Power 5 team to be left out of the playoffs last season. The reason behind their snub was the fact that their starting QB Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury during their game against North Alabama.

After their playoff snub, several key players decided to opt out of playing for the Orange Bowl game. Thus, without their regular starters, the Seminoles lost to the Bulldogs by a wide margin of 63-3 to end their 2023 season.

What did Keon Coleman say on the Robert Griffin III podcast?

On the podcast, Keon Coleman blamed Georgia's loss to Alabama in the SEC title game as a factor that led to so many Seminoles players deciding to opt out of the Orange Bowl game.

He further went on to state that had Kirby Smart's team not 'choked' against former Alabama head coach Nick Saban's team, then they would have potentially made it to the playoffs for a shot at the national championship.

"If y'all would have won, you would have found out who was better between Florida State and Georgia," Coleman said. "You would have played us in the 'matter bowl', in a bowl that mattered. We're not going to play y'all in a bowl that don't matter. That's a waste of time."

"If y'all would have won and did what you're supposed to do, y'all would have had to see us", Coleman added. "You would have found out, but the whole world may never know, because Georgia decided to lose. We should question their toughness to Bama. How do y'all keep choking?"

Do you think Keon Coleman and the Florida State Seminoles would have made it to the playoffs had Georgia won the SEC title?