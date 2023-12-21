“We love challenges” - J.J. McCarthy finally opens up on Rose Bowl takedown as Michigan preps to face Nick Saban’s Alabama

It has been an interesting journey this season for quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines sealed their place at the top spot of the Big Ten with an incredible unbeaten run throughout the season. But now, they face a big challenge in a Rose Bowl/CFP semi-final tie against Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide.

McCarthy was one of Michigan’s best performers during the season, totaling 2,630 passing yards for 19 touchdowns. This puts a bit of pressure on him going into the game against Alabama on New Year’s Day. He is expected to lead the Wolverines in their bid to win the much-coveted CFP national championship title.

McCarthy recently expressed how he feels ahead of the all-important matchup. He said:

"Excitement. What a great opportunity, especially on the stage that we’re going to play on."

He spoke further on what it means to be drawn against a team like Alabama:

"It’s a tremendous football team. It’s going to be a challenge for us. And we love challenges."

Is J.J. McCarthy and Michigan up to the challenge?

Challenges are not something new or strange to the Michigan Wolverines. The team waded through their challenging regular season schedule and emerged unscathed, winning all 13 games.

However, the Wolverines must know it will not be business as usual against an Alabama team that equally overcame plenty of hurdles to be here.

With J.J. McCarthy dictating their offensive tempo at quarterback, the Wolverines can rest assured that they will pose a lot of threat to Alabama’s defense.

If Michigan fans are to go by their team’s recent CFP history, however, they may be having unsettled thoughts ahead of the game. The Wolverines’ last two games in the CFP ended in defeats against Georgia and TCU.

Legendary coach, Nick Saban, will be leading a much improved Alabama team to the Rose Bowl. Following their disappointing loss to Texas earlier in the season, the Crimson Tide has undergone a complete transformation, most exemplified by Jalen Milroe’s meteoric rise.

Therefore, fans can expect an evenly-contested game between the Wolverines and the Tide on New Year’s Day.

The battle will be most contested at quarterback where both teams boast of superb talents in J.J. McCarthy and Jalen Milroe. The other CFP semifinal will also be played on New Year’s Day between the Washington Huskies and the Texas Longhorns.

The national championship game will be played between the winners of both games on Monday, Jan. 24, 2024.

