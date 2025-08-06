Bryce Young avoids giving advice to Shedeur Sanders with his "same age" remark as Browns choose Coach Prime's son for Panthers matchup

Shedeur Sanders will be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns when they face the Carolina Panthers on Friday to begin the preseason.Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was asked by reporters about Sanders on Wednesday.&quot;We're the same age,&quot; Young said. &quot;We might be the same class or something. It is always funny sometimes Year three doesn't feel like that. I've been here, a little bit longer.&quot;Young is 24 years old and is about to start his third NFL season with the Panthers. Meanwhile, Sanders is 23, and his journey in the league is about to start.However, Young may be wrong about them being in the same class. On the conventional school system based on age, Sanders would be in the grade below Young.Despite their small difference, the two have had different experiences.Young was the No. 1 pick in 2023 and has spent the last two years attempting to lift Carolina off the bottom of the NFC South. He has been unsuccessful, and was benched early in the 2024 season due to poor performances. However, the Panthers still have faith in him, as he is back for the 2025 campaign.While Young was in the NFL, Sanders played for the Colorado Buffaloes in the last two years. He went 13-12, but was considered one of the top quarterbacks heading into the draft. Notably, Sanders dropped dramatically, ended up as a fifth round pick.Why Shedeur Sanders playing on Friday is the right choiceThe Cleveland Browns' decision to start Shedeur Sanders in their preseason game on Friday makes sense.The teams depth chart was released this week, with Joe Flacco as the QB1. Sanders was fourth on the list, behind Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. The Browns also recently added to an already crowded quarterback room by signing Tyler Huntley.Playing Sanders in Fridays game will give him the chance to show to Kevin Stefanski that he is more than a fourth-string quarterback. A strong performance could elevate him up the depth chart to potentially become the backup.However, many teams do not play their starters for long during preseason games. Sanders' start on Friday, while giving him experience of playing in the NFL, may not be a good sign for his future.