"We’re sending Colorado coaches to your camp": $45 million worth Deion Sanders makes special gesture for dear friend

Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 record last season. As he continues preparing for a new era with the program this year, he has come forward to support former NFL star DeSean Jackson in his new career.

Jackson is a former wide receiver who spent 15 seasons in the NFL. He was selected in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2008 draft. Jackson won one Super Bowl during his professional career. After retiring, the WR turned to coaching, just like Deion Sanders.

Last year, DeSean Jackson was the offensive coordinator for Woodrow Wilson High School. He is now gearing up for his first season as the head coach of Delaware State. On Tuesday, the former WR shared a tweet on X appreciating this opportunity presented before him.

"Imagine you dreamed 4 everything you have & more!! God Really be working !! Stay on your Mission...," Jackson wrote.

Deion Sanders, who is worth $45 million per CelebrityNetWorth, knows the initial struggles that DeSean Jackson will face with Delaware State. As a show of support, he shared some encouraging words on social media while also offering his own resources to help him acclimate to the role of a head coach.

"Amen Coach we're all Proud of u my brother. We're sending @CUBuffsFootball coaches to your camp as well. God bless you man," Coach Prime tweeted on X.

This is not the first time "Coach Prime" has publicly showcased his support for the former NFL wide receiver. When he took the job at Delaware State, Sanders tweeted on X to congratulate him on his new journey and also urged fans to extend their support to his team.

"We've got to wrap our arms around this game changer and give him all the support he needs to become a successful college football match. He knows the game, knows what it takes to make it to the next level and he knows right from wrong. @DeSeanJackson10 Love ya Man!"

Deion Sanders also exhibited support for Michael Vick's new journey

DeSean Jackson is not the only one gearing up for a new professional journey. Former four-time Pro Bowler Michael Vick is also preparing to take the next step in his coaching journey.

Vick was named as the new head coach of Norfolk State for the upcoming season. When this news was announced, Deion Sanders took to social media to congratulate his former NFL acquaintance on his new position:

"Let's go baby! We've got to support, encourage, assist & show consistent Love to Coach Vick! He's forever changed to QB position in @cfb @NFL & he will have tremendous impact on Coach & Leading men to their true destionations. Love ya my brother. @MichaelVick."

Both Delaware State and Norfolk State had disappointing seasons in 2024. It will be interesting to see if DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick can change their fortunes just like how Deion Sanders did with the Buffs.

