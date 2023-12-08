"We've won 11 straight games & beat the No. 1 team in Georgia" - Nick Saban responds to critics over FSU-Alabama CFP debate

On the December 7 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Nick Saban, head coach of the University of Alabama, spoke on his team's placement in the College Football Playoff.

Saban acknowledged the FSU-Alabama controversy and admitted that his phone had been ringing non-stop. However, he also expressed sympathy for the teams who had a valid argument to be included in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Pat McAfee emphasized the coach's impressive record of 201 wins and 28 losses over the past 30 years, as well as his seven national championships.

"Coach, you have the opportunity now because your team is SEC Champions. Congratulations, coach,” Pat McAfee welcomed Nick Saban on the show.

When McAfee made a mention of FSU, who came in at fifth, Seminoles fans may have felt teased. The host asked Saban to address the situation:

“There's been a lot of conversation about this whole thing, and your team making it in. Have you heard that?”

Saban, 72, responded to criticism about the CFP committee's decision not to include the undefeated Florida State Seminoles.

“I did the best job that I could to promote what we've been able to accomplish in winning, what, 11 straight games or whatever, uh, beating the No. 1 team [Georgia] in the country in Georgia, and uh, we're a different team now than we were earlier in the season,” Saban said.

“But everybody needs to understand, my phone's been getting blowed up from people who didn't get in, as if I'm responsible for that.”

The Alabama coach stated that he genuinely feels bad for those teams that didn't make it to the playoffs. Despite the Florida State Seminoles' (13-0) undefeated record, the CFP committee excluded them.

“I feel great for our team; our team's worked hard. I'm glad they have the opportunity to do what they have to do, play another number one team in the country in the Rose Bowl…” Saban told McAfee. “But I also have compassion and feel bad for the teams that have an argument to get in the playoffs that didn't.”

Nick Saban takes the spotlight to Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Auburn Football

Nonetheless, the coach of Crimson and White did his best to highlight his team's accomplishments, including their win over the No. 1 team, Georgia, in Georgia. Saban added that his team has changed since the earlier part of the season and is now a "different team."

Alabama won the SEC Championship Game against Georgia with a score of 27-24, marking their 11th straight win of the season. It was also their third consecutive win against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Tide's win against Georgia also marks their ninth SEC championship under Saban. The veteran coach is no stranger to the other side of this situation, having experienced it when his team was not selected for the playoffs. Yet, some people are still not convinced about his team. Saban, though, keep moving forward.