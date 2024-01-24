"We are in the zone where something could happen": NFL Media reporter gives update on Jim Harbaugh's second meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan has been a hot topic in the last few months and has come with a lot of uncertainty. However, it appears the saga is coming to an end after the coach's second meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.

According to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, the Chargers are close to finalizing a deal to hire Harbaugh as the franchise's next head coach. Garafolo noted that the team has offered him a strong financial package and the two parties are about to discuss staffing.

"This feels like we are in the zone where something could happen between Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers in the near future," Garafolo said Tuesday, via NFL Network. "My understanding is that they have made him an extremely strong offer to him financially.

“They are now at the point where they are going to discuss staffing when it comes to the general manager and his coaching staff. This feels like it's advanced to where, if everyone is comfortable with the principle factors at play, this team could move on Harbaugh and try to get him under contract in the near future.”

Should the deal go through, it will see Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL after nine years in charge of Michigan. His tenure at Ann Arbor was a successful one, especially in the past few years as he led the Wolverines to three Big Ten championships and the national title.

Jim Harbaugh has his eyes locked on the NFL

Rumors flying around the college football world in recent days are saying Jim Harbaugh is using NFL interest to hold Michigan to ransom. The Wolverines have already offered the coach a long-term deal that would see him become the highest-paid coach in college football.

However, Garofolo disclosed that Harbaugh isn't trying to take advantage of NFL interest to get the best deal from his alma mater. The coach rather has his eyes locked on a return to the NFL.

"It doesn't feel like Harbaugh is toying with the NFL to get Michigan to agree to something," Garafolo said. "It feels like Harbaugh has his eyes locked on the NFL, and this could be the move in the near future."

Michigan has been working to get a new deal done with Jim Harbaugh since December but to no avail. The coach is reportedly seeking immunity from termination, aiming to be protected from any sanction that might result from the various NCAA investigations into the program.

The Wolverines are being investigated for a low-level recruitment violation as well as a sign-stealing scandal, which has clouded their national championship-winning season.