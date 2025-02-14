Western Michigan coach rumored to join Liam Coen at Jaguars

Liam Coen took over as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. He spent the 2024 season as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Friday, insider Matt Zenitz reported that the "Jaguars are hiring Western Michigan co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Trevor Mendelson as an offensive assistant."

"Coached first-team All-American Addison West this season. Previously spent two seasons working at Notre Dame," Zenitz added.

Liam Coen speaks about his excitement to coach the Jaguars

The Jaguars made Liam Coen, 39, the youngest head coach in the franchise's history. Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement following the hiring of Coen.

"To repeat my message earlier this week, I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville," Khan said. "I also believe in being judged by actions, not words. That's why I took swift and decisive action this week to hire Liam Coen as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I am pumped that Liam is accepting the challenge and opportunity to build the winner that Jaguars fans and partners fully deserve. I know our players feel the same."

Meanwhile, Coen also expressed his excitement to join the team and hopefully win a Super Bowl during his tenure.

"Becoming the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I am going run with to instill a championship culture and winning tradition here in Duval," Coen said.

Liam Coen became the fifth youngest head coach in the league. He is only older than Kellen Moore (New Orleans, 36), Mike Macdonald (Seattle, 37), Ben Johnson (Chicago, 38) and Sean McVay (LA Rams, 39).

Coen is already making moves to make the team his own. The first notable move he has made is reportedly hiring Trevor Mendelson as an offensive assistant for the team. However, there is plenty of time for other moves to be made.

