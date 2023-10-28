What channel is the Miami vs. Virginia game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

The Virginia Cavaliers travel to the Hard Rock Stadium to play against the Miami Hurricanes in Week 9 of college football.

The Hurricanes beat the Clemson Tigers 28-20 in double overtime to extend their record to 5-2 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The Cavaliers stunned the North Carolina Tar Heels 31-27 in Chapel Hill to make their overall record 2-5 and 1-2 in conference play.

What channel is the Miami vs. Virginia game on?

The game will be shown on the ACC Network and can be streamed on FuboTV.

Miami vs. Virginia start time

The game will be played on 28 October at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Hurricanes quarterback situation

The Miami Hurricanes starting quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke was surprisingly sidelined against the Clemson Tigers due to a right-hand injury.

Coach Mario Cristobal spoke about the decision to play backup QB Emory Williams against the Tigers.

“Emory got the call a little bit later in the week. It was a bit of a surprise to us. We thought we were ok with Tyler,” Cristobal said.

The coach revealed Van Dyke's injury status for the game against the Cavaliers.

"Last week caught us off guard during the week," Cristobal said. "He doesn't have anything that's serious, but if it takes a certain turn it can delay you, so that's really what ended up happening. We're in a good place right now."

The Virginia Cavaliers quarterback situation

The Virginia Cavaliers coach, Tony Elliott, spoke about his starting quarterback, Tony Muskett, who has been playing with an injured shoulder since the opening game of the season against Tennessee.

“Man, it’s been awesome,” Elliott said. “I can’t give him enough praise, especially in this day and age. Here’s a guy that had a significant injury to his shoulder, but he’s committed to the program. He’s committed to his teammates. He’s a competitor.”

The Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator, Lance Guidry, was full of praise for Muskett as well.

“[Virginia’s] quarterback played a really good game, the transfer kid from Monmouth,” Guidry said. “The quarterback runs, draws … he’s good at running the draw. He’s a little jitterbug up in there, so we’re going to have our hands full for sure.”

Muskett and wide receiver Malik Washington have fostered a connection that is one of the best in college football and one that the Hurricanes will be wary of.

The clash between the two quarterbacks will be pivotal in the result of this clash.