"What did we do to deserve the hardest schedule in the SEC?" - Gator Nation in disbelief over Florida's SEC matchups for 2024

The SEC’s official X (formerly Twitter) account released the schedule for 2024 on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

11 out of the 12 Gators’ games are in Power Five conferences. Their opponents are SEC teams and three non-SEC teams: Miami, UCF, and Florida State from the ACC, Big 12, and ACC conferences.

The Gators have one of the hardest schedules in the country and look to play at their best every game.

The Florida Gators will meet four old rivals - Texas A&M, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia. They will also face LSU and Ole Miss, two strong teams.

The Gators’ fans reacted to the schedule under the SEC’s post on X.

“What did we do to deserve the hardest schedule in the SEC, and one of the top hardest in the country?!” a fan wrote.

“Whoever is responsible for this scheduling should be relieved of their duties,” another fan wrote.

“They could win maybe one maybe 2 games,” another fan reacted.

“That second column good lord,” one fan wrote.

“12-0,” another fan wrote.

“As an Oklahoma fan, we got a tough schedule but man… that stretch from Tennessee to Florida State looks like hell. Jesus,” A fan wrote.

“This last 5 games will be tough,” another fan reacted.

The Florida Gators have some advantages in their schedule

Gators can start strong by playing Miami at home on Aug. 31, 2024. They can also benefit from playing seven games at The Swamp, their home stadium.

The Florida Gators have some key games on their schedule

Gators will play Georgia, the national champions, at a neutral site in Jacksonville on Nov. 2. This game could decide the playoff race.

They will face Texas A&M, a former SEC West rival, at home on Sept. 14. This is their first SEC game of the year and a chance to start strong.

The Florida Gators’ last game is against Florida State, their in-state rival, in Tallahassee on Nov. 30.

