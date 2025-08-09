"What now!" - Deion Sanders sends bold message to NFL as Shedeur puts on a clinic during Browns preseason debut vs. Panthers 

Deion Sanders had every reason to be a proud father after Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut on Friday. He was named the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in their preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Coach Prime's son had his foot on the pedal right from the start of the game and put his team on the scoreboard. In the first half of the game, Sanders completed 11 of the 18 passes he attempted on the field. He also put up 103 passing yards while scoring two touchdowns. The first one was a seven-yard TD pass to Kaden Davis, while the second was a 12-yard TD pass to the WR, both taking place in the second quarter. After this clinical performance, Deion Sanders shared a bold message for the league while hyping up his son on social media. &quot;Oh yeah what now! #CoachPrime,&quot; Sanders wrote on X/Twitter.COACH PRIME @DeionSandersLINKOh yeah what now! #CoachPrimeBefore the game, Deion Sanders spoke about his son's preseason debut during a press conference. The Colorado coach expressed confidence in Shedeur's ability to be successful at the professional level despite the drama surrounding his NFL draft fall. &quot;He's prepared right now,&quot; Coach Prime said. &quot;A lot of people approach it like a preseason game. He's approaching it like a game, and that's how he always approached everything. ... He's thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. ... I can't wait to see him play. &quot; ... I'm praying for him, and God has set him up and placed him in a perfect position that he needs to be. He's gonna be a problem out there tonight, I promise you that,&quot; he added. Deion Sanders responds to critics predicting a setback for the Buffs this season after Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's departures After a 9-4 record in 2024, the Buffs bid farewell to several key players this offseason, including Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur and Shilo. The exit of these key players has led to speculations about the Buffs succumbing to a difficult campaign this year. However, on Monday, Deion Sanders debunked such critics while calling out the hypocrisy in their statements. &quot;Well, first of all, it's got to be a lot proven in that because that means a step back,&quot; Sanders said while speaking to Michael Irvin (Timestamp- 0:51 onwards). &quot;So, that means you're talking about Shedeur and Travis. &quot;So you saying he (Shedeur Sanders) was a star?. Now you saying he was a star. Now you saying he was a game-changer. Now you saying he was all that. Now you're saying statistically and athletically, he was this. Oh, okay, come on now,&quot; he added. Deion Sanders brought in five-star freshman Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter as Shedeur's replacement on the QB depth chart. It will be interesting to see how the Buffs perform this season in the Big 12.