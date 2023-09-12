What did Shemar Turner do? Aggies DL arrested for reckless driving

On Monday, Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner was apprehended and arrested for reckless driving. He was charged after reportedly driving at an average speed of 85 miles per hour in areas where the posted speed limits ranged from 35-45.

The incident took place on Aug. 12, but the report indicates that the officer who observed Turner's reckless driving was unable to catch up with him due to Turner's high speed. The report also noted that Turner went through a red light and disregarded traffic signals.

As per a police report, Turner had an average speed of 85 miles per hour in the congested College Station area, where the permissible speed limit was 35-45. However, he told investigators that he was running late for a meeting and was unaware of how fast he was driving at the time.

Will his arrest affect Shemar Turner's season?

Shemar Turner has held the starting role on the defensive line for Texas A&M since his sophomore season in 2022. However, it's yet unknown what impact the incident will have on his season. His status for the Week 3 game against Louisiana-Monroes remains uncertain.

According to Brazos County records, the junior defensive lineman was obligated to post a $3,000 bond and has subsequently been released. Nonetheless, he's expected to face further disciplinary actions, especially from the Aggies athletic department, for his reckless conduct.

Shemar Turner started 11 games last season for Texas A&M, tallying 32 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. He was one of the two players who managed a sack in the Aggies' Week 2 defeat against Miami. He's evidently become a crucial player in Jimbo Fisher's team.

The college football world awaits Texas A&M's response to the incident and their approach to handling the situation involving Turner. Nevertheless, it's evident that it's not the way the Aggies would have wished to commence the third week of their 2023 season.

Turner is the second Texas A&M player to be arrested this season

Turner becomes the second Texas A&M player to be arrested this season. Freshman receiver Micah Tease was arrested on Sept. 1 on charges related to the possession of a controlled substance. He also faced a separate charge of possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.

Tease wasn't involved in the Week 2 games against Miami despite being released earlier. Jimbo Fisher noted that Tease did not play due to limitations in his practice participation last week but is expected to be back for Texas' next game.