When is the 2024 Big 12 Football Media Days? Date, venue & latest updates explored

The Big 12, Allegiant Stadium and the LVCVA have announced that the 2024 Big 12 Football Media Days will take place in Las Vegas. The Big 12, growing to 16 teams across 10 states, will host an event in the Entertainment Capital of the World for the first time.

Big 12 Sports announced today that Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the 2024 Big 12 Football Media Days on July 9-10. The Big 12 has also teamed up with MGM Resorts International, and Bellagio will be the official hotel for Media Days.

The Las Vegas Raiders will play at Allegiant Stadium, the venue for Super Bowl LVIII. The Kansas City Chiefs outmatched the San Francisco 49ers in the championship game.

“I’m thrilled to announce Big 12 Football Media Days are heading west for the first time in league history,” Brett Yormark, the Big 12 Commissioner said. “The Big 12 lives at the intersection of sports and entertainment – as the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas is an ideal location to kick off the 2024 season.”

The Big 12 will adopt a new aesthetic in 2024

The Big 12 will be different in 2024, as four teams will leave, and four other teams will join the conference. The event will feature all 16 teams, including the newcomers Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.

The other teams are Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The coaches and student-athletes of each team will be present at the event.

For a few years, the Big 12 Football Media Days were held at The Star, the Cowboys' training site in Frisco, Texas. Then they moved to AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys play their home games.

But now they had to find a new venue for the next two seasons because AT&T Stadium was already booked for other events. This information was shared by Brett McMurphy from Action Network in December.

