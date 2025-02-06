"When you get Shedeur, Prime is gonna be there too": Former NFL star claims Colorado QB will be package deal with Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the most highly touted prospects in this year's NFL draft. He and Miami's Cam Ward are projected to be the top two quarterbacks off the board and expected to be in the first three picks in the first round. Some experts even predict that Sanders will be the first overall pick to the Tennessee Titans in April.

Amid the ongoing debate about Shedeur Sanders' projections, former NFL star Mark Ingram II shared his thoughts on Coach Prime's role in the quarterback's draft. On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports shared a video of Ingram's interview with Jason Fitz.

During the interview, the ex-NFL star weighed in on how he feels Shedeur Sanders and Coach Prime are a package deal for the team that drafts him. He also talked about how having a two-time Super Bowl champ by his side will allow the quarterback to develop in the right way professionally.

"Well you know, when you get Shedeur, you know Prime is gonna be right there too," Ingram said. "It's a respect thing. You know, his father wants the best for him. He wants to put his son in the best place to be successful.

"So, you evaluate that like, you know the kid is going to have the right hand on his shoulders, he's gonna have a great support system in a Hall of Fame father, Hall of Fame coach, he's doing it all right now.

"So to be able to have a son who has a father who's gonna push him to be the best, he's gonna be humble. He's gonna be a hard worker. I think it's a plus for Shedeur."

Shedeur Sanders has always been coached by his father during his collegiate career. He played for the Jackson State Tigers for two seasons under Coach Prime. They won back-to-back SWAC Championships before moving on to play for the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. The quarterback played for two seasons with the Buffs before declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

While there was a lot of chatter about Deion Sanders potentially moving to the NFL this offseason and even coaching his sons, that does not appear to be on the horizon. However, in a league as dynamic as the NFL, this could one day come to pass.

Shedeur Sanders sheds light on Coach Prime's expectations of him

Last month, on an episode of his eponymous show, Shedeur Sanders highlighted his father's real expectations of him. He said that Coach Prime wants him to be the best version of himself which is also what he is striving to be during his professional career in the NFL:

"Dad's expectation of me was just to be the best I could be," Shedeur said. "That was dad's expectation of me. After that, it just fell into place. Of course, that was always my dream and aspiration, but it just happened that way. I wanted to be the best out there, the best quarterback." (8:24)

Shedeur Sanders could be a good fit for any of the top three teams in this year's draft. He also had a good interaction with Titans HC Brian Callahan during the East-West Shrine Bowl week. It will be interesting to see which team drafts Coach Prime's son as a potential franchise QB.

