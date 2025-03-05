College football fans reacted after Arch Manning landed a new partnership. On Tuesday, Manning partnered with Uber to announce that Waymo, a self-driving taxi, is now in Austin, Texas.

Manning is one of the faces of college football and is set to start at Texas in 2025. He boasts a $6.5 million NIL valuation, per On3, but his latest sponsorship has some fans annoyed and confused.

"Lol this is so stupid. When are we gonna get over the manning family," a fan wrote.

"Outta yo mind letting AI drive you around in Austin lol!," a fan added.

Despite Manning being part of Waymo, many fans said they don't want to be in a self-driving car.

"Self-driving taxi service? No dice," a fan wrote.

"Waymo in Austin has got to be the most Austin thing to do," a fan added.

Other fans, however, think NIL is ruining college sports.

"NIL has ruined college football, what’s he done to deserve 5000 dollars ? Texas paying out millions and still couldn’t get it done," a fan added.

"It’s all about the name," a fan wrote.

Manning is one of the biggest names in college football, so it isn't a surprise that he has landed many key sponsorships through NIL.

Texas coach is excited for Arch Manning to be the starter

Arch Manning will be the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback in 2025 and enter the season with sky-high expectations.

Many expect Manning to win the Heisman and lead Texas to a national championship. However, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian wants to lower the expectations for his QB.

"I’m excited for Arch,” Sarkisian said at the draft combine, via On3. “I feel like his progression has been perfect. A chance for a couple of years to be with Quinn and to A, learn who we are systematically. But B, just to watch how Quinn has handled things. Quinn’s journey was not the smoothest, right? There were injuries and how he responded to those." ...

Manning did get to learn from Quinn Ewers for two years, which will hopefully help him in his first full year as a starter in college football.

