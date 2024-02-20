“When Miss Terry talks you best listen” - CFB world has hilarious reaction to Nick Saban’s wife’s appearance during press conference

College football fans were recently treated to a hilarious moment during Nick Saban's press conference at the Saban Legacy Awards in Birmingham. The seven-time national champion, now retired, was unexpectedly interrupted by none other than his wife, Miss Terry.

Coach Saban was addressing the local press when Miss Terry interrupted him as she had a pressing matter to address. In a light-hearted moment, she reminded him that the Beamers, led by legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, were waiting for a family photo.

“The Beamers are waiting on you,” she playfully exclaimed from behind.

Coach Saban promptly descended from the podium to listen to her request. Miss Terry reiterated that the Beamer family eagerly awaited the opportunity to capture a family picture with the Sabans.

The unexpected interruption had a wave of humorous reactions from fans on Instagram. Let us look at some of them.

Nick Saban and Terry Saban are Mr. Right and Mrs. Always Right of college football

Alabama's iconic coach and his beloved wife often take center stage for their heartwarming relationship and a touch of humor in their traditions.

The former Crimson Tide coach recently revealed a unique and adorable symbol of their support: a pair of coffee cups with a playful twist.

The cups are labeled Mr. Right and Mrs. Always Right, portraying a delightful sense of humor in the Sabans' daily lives.

Celebrating over half a century of marriage, the couple marked their 52nd anniversary on December 18th. Terry, originally from the same West Virginia town as Nick Saban, is endearingly known as Miss Terry among Alabama fans.

How much involvement will Nick Saban have in the day-to-day events of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 college football season? Let us know your thoughts.