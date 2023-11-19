"Where is Harbaugh" chants ring in College Park as Maryland Terrapins taunt Michigan Wolverines for sign-stealing scandal

Jim Harbaugh and the visiting Michigan Wolverines were mocked by Maryland Terrapins fans at SECU Stadium in College Park on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Wolverines came out on top, winning 31-24, but suffered a late scare as the Terrapins threatened a comeback. Nonetheless, there was a fair share of entertainment off the field as well.

When Maryland scored a touchdown in the third quarter, their fans started chanting, "Where is Harbaugh?" in unison. The chant was in reference to Wolverines head coach Harbaugh's three-game suspension from the Big Ten due to a sign-stealing scandal.

This was the second game in a row where Harbaugh was not on the sidelines to coach Michigan. He served his first suspension in last weekend's clash against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Amid Harbaugh's suspension, Sherrone Moore is serving as the Michigan head coach for the remainder of the season. Moore will also be in charge of the Wolverines when they square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 13.

Is Michigan Wolverines HC Jim Harbaugh to be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 CFB season?

After initially filing a restraining order against Jim Harbuagh's suspension last week, the Michigan Wolverines accepted the Big Ten's decision on Thursday. In response, the conference closed its investigation of the case.

However, reports from Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman indicate that Harbaugh's suspension will extend for the majority of the 2024 college football season.

Feldman claimed that the NCAA could extend Harbugh's suspension due to the ongoing investigation of his recruiting violations during the 2020 COVID-19 dead period. Moreover, the NCAA will conduct its own investigation into the sign-stealing scandal before making a decision on the Michigan head coach.

While speaking on 'Big Noon Kickoff' on Saturday morning, Feldman said:

“Going forward, it will be interesting because he (Harbaugh) still has an NCAA investigation from recruiting violations from the COVID dead period that the NCAA is still after him about."

"Now they have this Connor Stalions signal stealing story they’re dealing with. It would not be surprising if Jim Harbaugh, if he is still the coach at Michigan, could be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 season, I’m told,” he added.

As per reports, if the NCAA decides to suspend Harbaugh for most of the 2024 season, he could take up a coaching role in the NFL next year.