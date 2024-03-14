Which two college teams compete in the Battle of the Bluegrass? Looking at one of the oldest college football rivalries in NCAA

The Battle of the Bluegrass is one of the oldest college football rivalries in the NCAA. The rivalry began in 1914 and has been an anticipated one in the world of college football.

So, which two college football teams compete in this college football rivalry?

Which two college teams compete in the Battle of the Bluegrass?

The Battle of the Bluegrass is the name of the rivalry between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. The rivalry began in 1914 when both programs were a part of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Over the years, the rivalry between Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky became an annual showdown that excited college football fans.

However, the series came to a halt after the Hilltoppers transitioned from the FCS to the FBS in 2008. Since then, the showdown has taken place only once, in 2017.

Who leads the Battle of the Bluegrass rivalry series?

The two teams have squared off 84 times on the gridiron. The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers lead 48-35-3. They are also on a three-game winning streak, even after transitioning to the FBS.

The next meeting between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels is scheduled on Sep. 7 at the Houchens-Smith Stadium Bowling Green, the Hilltoppers' home ground.

The largest margin of victory in the rivalry was by the Hilltoppers during the 1930 season, whitewashing the Colones 50-0.

Who won the last Battle of the Bluegrass?

The last time Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky faced off was on Sept. 2, 2017.

It was played at the Houchen-Smith Stadium, where the Hilltoppers won 31-17. It was also former HC Mike Sanford's debut game with the Hilltoppers.

Former Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White recorded 264 passing yards along with one TD pass in the win The team completed the season with a 6-7 record and a 27-17 Cure Bowl loss toGeorgia State.

Who do you think will win the next game in this rivalry series? Let's know your thoughts below.

