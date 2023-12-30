Who are Auburn-Maryland announcers today on ABC? All about CFB Music City Bowl game's coverage team

The Music City Bowl goes live today as the Auburn Tigers take on the Maryland Terrapins in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tigers come into today's bowl game with a 6-6 record. They'll be looking to secure a win to finish Hugh Freeze's first season in charge with a cheer.

As for the Maryland Terrapins, they come into the game without quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa who has opted out of the bowl. Billy Edwards Jr. is expected to stand in for Tagovailoa as the Terrapins seek to add a bowl win to their 7-5 regular season record.

Auburn will also be missing important players as cornerbacks DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett have opted out of the bowl ahead of the draft. As both teams will play without some of their regular starters, the bowl will be an interesting preview of how they'll line up next season.

Who are the Music City Bowl Announcers today?

The Music City Bowl will be broadcast live nationally on ABC. Taylor Zarzour will present the play-by-play commentary while Matt Stinchbomb does the analysis. Alyssa Lang will be at the venue to report live from the sidelines.

Fans watching from local TV around the Auburn, Alabama area can also catch the game live on WTVM (Channel 9). Similarly, fans are watching from College Park. Maryland can join the game live on WMAR-TV (Channel 2). The game can also be live-streamed on FuboTV and ESPN+.

What time is the Auburn vs. Maryland Game Today?

Auburn vs. Maryland in the Music City Bowl will kick off at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee at 2:00 p.m. (ET) today Dec. 30, 2023.

What to expect in the Auburn vs Maryland Game game Today?

Today's game between Auburn and Maryland may be difficult to call, especially with both teams looking significantly different than they looked during the season. The Auburn Tigers will be without 11 players who have entered the transfer portal. The Terrapins squad has also lost 13 of its members. The biggest absence, however, is Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa.

The Terrapins will also be missing tight end Corey Dyches, linebacker Jaishawn Barham, and defensive backs Tarheeb Still and Corey Coley Jr. Tagovailoa was an important part of the Terrapins' offense this season. With him, the team averaged 29.6 points per game.

While his absence might be an advantage for the Auburn defense, they know too little of backup Billy Edwards Jr. to be able to predict him. He'll be getting his first start for Maryland today, and he has only attempted 10 passes this season. However, he's been more lethal on foot, with six rushing touchdowns, two of which came against Rutgers on Nov. 25.

Whichever team emerges winner, the Music City Bowl promises to be an exciting encounter that can swing either way.

