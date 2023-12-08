Who is the celebrity guest picker on “College GameDay” Week 15?

ESPN College GameDay will feature an iconic matchup this weekend. The pre-game show is set to be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, for the Army vs. Navy matchup.

Rece Davis will host the show, which will also feature Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, Pete Thamel, Kirk Herbstreit, and Pat McAfee. The show, which airs live on ESPN and ESPNU from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (EST), will also feature reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims.

It will be held at Lot 5B at Gillette Stadium, where the pit will be open as early as 6:30 a.m. (EST). Fans are expected to line up at the venue early ahead of the show.

One of the biggest attractions people look forward to on the show is the segment where the celebrity guest predicts the winner of the game. So, who is the celebrity picker for this week’s edition of “College GameDay Built by The Home Depot?”

Who is the College GameDay celebrity guest picker for Week 15?

The celebrity picker for College GameDay this week is none other than the head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick. Given Belichick’s deep ties to the Navy Midshipmen, it will be unsurprising if he pitches his tent with the Midshipmen.

Belichick's father was an assistant at the Navy for more than three decades. His book on football strategy can be found at the Naval Academy in the “Belichick Collection.”

Both the Navy Midshipmen and the Army Black Knights are 5-6 this season. A victory for the Black Knights might give the Army sole possession of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. If the Midshipmen defeat the Army, they will be able to share the trophy with the Air Force. The Air Force had previously fallen to the Army Black Knights but defeated the Navy.

Philadelphia is the traditional venue of the Army vs. Navy rivalry, having hosted it a record 90 times. However, the game will be played at a new venue this weekend. Gillette Stadium is the home of the New England Patriots but will become the 11th hosting venue for the Army vs. Navy game on Saturday.

The game kicks off at 3:00 p.m. (EST) on Saturday and will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also stream the game online via CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.