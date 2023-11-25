Who is the Florida State starting QB today vs Florida? Week 13 update on FSU's QB Situation

The Florida State Seminoles remain the only undefeated team in the ACC heading into week 13. With an overall record of 11-0 (8-0 in the ACC), the Seminoles will take on the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals (10-1 overall, 7-1 in the ACC) in the conference championship game next month.

Prior to that game, Florida State will lock horns with the Florida Gators this weekend for a week 13 showdown that will impact its playoff chances. But with their starting QB Jordan Travis out for the season following the serious injury against North Alabama last weekend, who will take over as the signal caller against the Gators at The Swamp?

Who is the Florida State starting QB today?

With Jordan Travis out of the picture for the Seminoles, the responsibility will now fall on backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker. Rodemaker is a part of the recruiting class of 2020 and also the first commitment of coach Mike Norvell after he joined Florida State back in December 2019.

Over the past four years, Tate Rodemaker has been the reliable backup choice for Norvell after Jordan Travis. Last season, Rodemaker played a total of seven games for the Seminoles and put up 254 passing yards and two TD passes.

This season, he has already put up a better record with 376 passing yards and five TD passes.

After Jordan Travis was injured in the first half last week, Tate Rodemaker took over and led the Seminoles to a 58-13 win. In that game, the quarterback put up 217 passing yards and two TD passes as the team retained its undefeated status.

Who is the FSU backup QB?

According to the depth chart released by Florida State for the game against the Gators, the quarterback room consists of Tate Rodemaker as the starter along with true freshman Brock Glenn as the backup and Redshirt freshman AJ Duffy as the third-choice quarterback.

Brock Glen initially committed to play for Ohio State but then flipped his commitment to play for the Seminoles back in November 2022. Glenn saw limited playing time in last weekend's game against North Alabama and put up 35 passing yards and one rushing TD.