Who are the Florida vs LSU announcers today on SEC Network? All about CFB Week 11 game's coverage team

In a much-anticipated Week 11 clash, the Florida Gators will go up against the LSU Tigers. This will also see Billy Napier, who was the former head coach at Lafayette from 2018 to 2021, return to Louisiana.

This game holds added weight as it might mark the final biennial face-off between Florida and LSU in Baton Rouge, considering the SEC's expansion to 16 teams.

The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3, 4-2 SEC) will be looking to shake off their loss to Alabama last week. Meanwhile, the Florida Gators (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will be banking on the notion “Third time’s a charm”, having lost their last two games.

For fans eager to catch the showdown, the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. The coverage team includes Tom Hart providing play-by-play commentary. Cole Cubelic will be the color commentator, and Alyssa Lang will deliver sideline reports as usual.

Brian Kelly provides Jayden Daniels update vs Florida

LSU and Brian Kelly are going through a headache in the form of their star quarterback Jayden Daniels. The 22-year-old is a doubt for the game against Gators following a head injury during the recent clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 SEC).

Coach Brian Kelly provided an update during the SEC Teleconference on November 8, which gave the LSU fans some breathing room. Kelly said:

“He worked out this morning, and it appears as though that workout went well, which is the last stage before he's cleared for non-contact practice, so we're expecting him to practice today. If all things go well through practice today, he'll be cleared for contact on Thursday.”

However, Kelly is exercising caution and has stated that the management won't rush Jayden Daniels back. The Tigers are evaluating his preparation level alongside backup Garrett Nussmeier before deciding the starting quarterback for the game against the Gators. Kelly further said:

“I can tell you that he's moved through these stages to the point that he worked out this morning and ran 20 miles an hour, and today he'll be able to practice in a noncontact fashion.”

On the other hand, Florida will be preparing for the game keeping in mind both Daniels and backup Garrett Nussmeier. Coach Napier said:

“Both of these players have experience and both have done a nice job of moving the offense. They both do a good job of making decisions, distributing the ball.”

As the anticipation builds for the crucial matchup against Florida, LSU's quarterback situation adds a layer of mystery.