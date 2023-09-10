Who are the Iowa-Iowa State football game announcers for today on FOX? All you need to know about Week 2 game’s coverage team

Cy-Hawk Saturday is upon us this week as the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Jack Trice Stadium to take on the Iowa State Cyclones. This game will have a lot of eyeballs on it, as both teams are 1-0 on the season, and the battle for the state's supremacy in college football is on.

Jason Benetti is the play-by-play announcer for the game while Brock Huard will be the color commentator. Allison Williams will be the reporter on the sidelines for the action.

In their last meeting, the State Cyclones picked up a 10-7 road win. It will be interesting to see how the game unfolds, with many political figures set to be in attendance.

Iowa vs Iowa State: What should we expect out of this game?

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs Iowa State Cyclones game is going to have incredible viewership, being the big game for this window of college football.

The Hawkeyes are 1-0, coming off a 24-14 home win over the Utah State Aggies. Senior quarterback Cade McNamara had a solid game, finishing 17-of-30 for 191 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The defense did its job, as they held Utah State to just 5-of-17 on third down attempts and 1-of-3 on fourth down opportunities. They do need to improve, as they allowed the Aggies to run for 4.8 yards per rushing attempt. This performance had them drop out of the AP Poll Top 25, and they're unranked in this Iowa rivalry.

The Iowa State Cyclones, meanwhile, also kicked off the season with a 1-0 record, as they racked up a 30-9 home non-conference win over the Northern Iowa Panthers. Freshman quarterback Rocco Becht did well in limited action, going 10-of-13 for 113 yards with a pair of touchdown passes while also running twice for 10 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Their defense showed up as well, forcing a pair of interceptions. The Cyclones did well defensively on the money downs, as the Panthers were 3-of-15 on third down tries but 2-of-3 on fourth down attempts.

This game should be very close with limited scoring, but expect the Hawkeyes to walk away victorious.

