“Who said what”: Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders gives a shoutout to Shedeur as he shoots his new ad

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been getting a lot of bad press lately. He attended the NFL Combine this past weekend but did not participate in drills. Instead, he only attended so that he could do interviews with NFL teams.

However, there have been several reports that those interviews did not go well for him. According to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, Sanders left a bad impression on a quarterbacks coach for a team drafting within the top seven.

Anderson expressed her disappointment in this assessment in a lengthy X post on Monday.

"I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off 'brash' and 'arrogant' in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source. I’m purposely not naming the team, as not to directly call the team out.

"I’m just sharing that this coach’s personal assessment is the direct opposite from how Sanders came across to many reporters in his press conference with the media at the Combine. Sanders appeared to go out of his way to acknowledge multiple media members, regardless if they were recognizable or not."

Anderson is not the only person to stand up for Shedeur Sanders. His mom and Coach Prime's ex-wife, Pillar Sanders, made a post on Instagram on Wednesday supporting her son while he did a Gatorade shoot.

"Wait who said what????"

Image via Pillar Sanders Instagram story.

Reports indicate more than one QB coach was left with bad impression of Shedeur Sanders after interviews

While Josina Anderson defended Shedeur Sanders, that goes against other reports. According to NBC's Matthew Berry, at least two teams left their meeting with Sanders with the impression that he was unprofessional and disinterested.

"They both said it was a bad meeting and that he came off as unprofessional and disinterested. Both also said that after the meeting, they had a lesser opinion of him than prior. These same people both met with Cam Ward as well, and both said they loved Ward, and it was a great meeting."

The one saving grace for Sanders appears to be that the Cleveland Browns did not have the same negative impression of him as other NFL teams. The Browns have the second pick and have reportedly shown interest in both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

