Who are the Tennessee-Kentucky announcers on ESPN? All about College Football Week 9 game's coverage team

The Tennessee-Kentucky match is just around the corner, with excitement buzzing among college football fans. The game will be televised on ESPN. The voices that will bring all the action are an essential part of the matchday experience.

First up, the play-by-play duties will be handled by Mike Monaco. He will oversee the thrilling moments and update fans on the score. Joining him will be the insightful analyst Jesse Palmer, who is responsible for providing in-depth analysis and breakdowns of the game's key plays and strategies.

Finally, last but not least, Katie George will be the sideline reporter. She will keep the audience informed about the latest updates and developments, as the Wildcats vs. Volunteers matchup promises intense action.

In their previous matches, both teams faced setbacks. Kentucky Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) lost to Missouri 38-21, while the Tennessee Volunteers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) had a tough 34-20 loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide. In their recent encounters, Tennessee has won six out of the last eight games against Kentucky.

Kentucky would be looking forward to this game and hoping to secure a win in front of its home fans. So, tune in to ESPN on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. ET, and let Mike Monaco, Jesse Palmer and Katie George take you through the Tennessee-Kentucky matchup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers: What to expect?

Both teams are hungry for a victory to secure a higher standing in the Eastern Division of the Southeastern Conference. Under the guidance of coach Josh Heupel, the Volunteers will aim for a third consecutive bowl-eligible season. Kentucky, on the other hand, is eager to rebound from two rough losses after an open week.

One of the key matchups is the battle between Kentucky star running back Ray Davis and Tennessee's trio of talented rushers Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson. Davis leads the SEC in rushing, averaging 111.57 yards per game. However, he'll face a defense that ranks at the top of the league for rushing, averaging 217.29 yards per game.

Joe Milton III will be garnering a lot of attention for Volunteers. His dual-threat capabilities against Alabama were on fire as he threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns while adding 59 rushing yards.

On the defensive side, Kentucky's cornerback Maxwell Hairston is the one to watch. He leads the SEC with five interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

This game is not just about the present; it's also rich in history. These two teams have been clashing for 80 consecutive seasons, making it one of the longest-standing rivalries in college football.

The Volunteers have dominated the tie against Kentucky, winning 82 out of 118 games between the teams. When they meet in Lexington, expect fierce competition as Tennessee looks to continue its recent success in this matchup.