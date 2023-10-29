Who won the Colorado vs. UCLA game last night? Week 9, 2023 Season

The Colorado Buffaloes were coming off their open week and were on the road to take on the 23rd-ranked UCLA Bruins in Pac-12 Conference action. The game was a nail-biter at halftime, but the UCLA Bruins controlled the second half of the game and were able to cruise to victory.

This game served as a notice for Coach Deion Sanders' team, indicating that the Buffaloes have slowed down after a strong start to the year and have not been playing up to their potential in the second half of games.

Who won the Colorado vs. UCLA game last night?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

UCLA Bruins beat the Colorado Buffaloes by 12 Points

The Colorado Buffaloes kept the game close as they were trailing going into halftime with a score of 7-6. However, the UCLA Bruins turned on the jets in the second half and were able to turn out a 28-16 victory to improve to 7-2 on the season.

This is a bit of a wake-up call for the Colorado Buffaloes, as they have dropped to 4-4 and are in serious jeopardy of missing the opportunity to play in a bowl game this season after a 3-0 start.

Colorado Buffaloes Top Performers

The Colorado Buffaloes witnessed a strong performance from their junior quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, who completed 27 of 43 passes for 217 yards, including a touchdown pass. On the defensive side, the Bruins concentrated their efforts on containing sophomore Travis Hunter, limiting him to just three receptions for seven yards. However, Hunter excelled in his role as a cornerback, securing a pair of interceptions.

Junior wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. was the top recover for the Buffs as he finished the game with a team-high six receptions for 35 yards (5.8 yards per catch) with a touchdown.

The defense shined in terms of forcing takeaways as they were able to force four turnovers and still lost.

UCLA Bruins Top Performers

On the Bruins side of things, junior quarterback Ethan Garbers had an impressive game as he was 20-of-27 for 269 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. Senior wide receiver Logan Loya was the top receiver in the game as he had seven grabs for 111 yards (15.9 yards per reception).

Running back TJ Harden had an outstanding game as well as he finished with 20 carries for 78 yards (3.9 yards per attempt) with a touchdown while also adding a 25-yard reception.

The defense as a whole did well at completely obliterating the Buffs' rushing attack as they held Colorado to 38 yards on 24 rushes (1.6 yards per attempt).