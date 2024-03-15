Why was Blaise Taylor arrested? All we know about charges against Utah State analyst

Blaise Taylor, a defensive analyst with Utah State, has been arrested in connection with the poisoning of his girlfriend in 2023.

According to WSMV-TV in Nashville, Taylor was arrested on Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder in the poisoning death of 25-year-old Jade Benning and her unborn baby. It is alleged that Taylor was the father of the unborn baby.

The report indicates that Benning was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after Taylor called 911 on Feb. 25, saying she appeared to be having an allergic reaction. Her unborn fetus died two days later. Benning died on her 25th birthday, March 6, 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Blaise Taylor is accused of poisoning his girlfriend and, after her death, moving to Utah to work with Utah State as a defensive analyst.

Following the report, Utah State issued a statement on Taylor's arrest:

“[We are] aware of the arrest of former employee Blaise Taylor, who left the University on March 1, 2024, to begin a new role at another institution. Taylor had worked as an analyst with the USU football program since July 1, 2023. The University is not involved in this law enforcement matter…”

The Nashville Police will be working with Utah authorities to arrange for Taylor’s return to Nashville.

Blaise Taylor's career in football

Blaise Taylor was a former collegiate football player at Arkansas State.

During his time with Arkansas State, the defensive back finished his career with 45 tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Following his playing career, Taylor served as a graduate assistant at Duke in 2018, per his LinkedIn.

Taylor was then hired by the Tennessee Titans as a scouting assistant in 2019. After holding that job for two years, he was promoted to a pro scout from 2021 until 2023.

He then was hired by Utah State to serve as a defensive analyst in June of 2023. It was reported that Taylor was expected to join Mike Elko's staff at Texas A&M in 2024 to work with the Aggies defensive back.