Why was Jacolby George arrested? Looking at latest accusations against Miami WR

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jacolby George was arrested earlier this month in Volusia County.

According to court records, George was arrested on two misdemeanor charges: racing on the highway and attaching an unlawful registration. The racing charge is a first-degree misdemeanor, while the registration charge is second-degree.

Jacolby George was released on a $1,000 bond, and his first appearance in court was canceled.

Following the news that the Hurricanes receiver was arrested, the University of Miami did not release any statement on the matter.

Jacolby George was also suspended for two games to begin the 2022 season without the school disclosing a reason.

However, on Wednesday morning, it was revealed the charges against George were not as serious as initially reported.

According to reports, George was arrested after he allegedly did a "controlled skid" through a turn, per a recently released charging affidavit. The wide receiver also pled not guilty and is slated for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 2 and a Feb. 20 trial, per court records.

With the charges not as severe as initially reported, it's unknown if he will face any punishment.

Jacolby George's college career

Jacolby George finished his third college season at Miami in 2023.

Last year, George recorded 57 receptions for 864 yards and eight touchdowns, which was a breakout season for him.

Before the season even started, coach Mario Cristobal spoke to the media and said they needed a breakout season from the wide receiver.

“We need that,” Cristobal said. “That’s what Miami football needs to look like more consistently. He’s had a good spring and he continues to improve. There’s a change in him as a person, as a guy that’s just hungry to help his teammates, his team, get better. We push him hard. We really do.”

In his college career, George has recorded 77 receptions for 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns. George will likely be Miami's top receiver in 2024 as he looks to build off his successful 2023 season.