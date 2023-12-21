Why did KJ Bolden flip from Florida State to Georgia? Exploring Potential Reasons for Five-star Recruit's Switch

Georgia got one, if not the biggest steal, of early national signing day when they managed to flip five-star recruit KJ Bolden from the Seminoles. The signing of the Buford, Georgia, safety was a massive development on Wednesday regarding recruitment efforts.

His signing bolsters an already stocked Georgia class, which is currently ranked as the best recruitment class in college football. When asked what factored into his decision to change Tallahassee for Athens, Bolden said:

“My decision came down to just the place I felt like could get me to the ultimate goal of playing in the NFL. It’s not about NIL, the facilities...It’s about relationships, development. I prayed with my family…I’m going to start my future off by staying home."

Given the sustained success Kirby Smart has managed to have with the Bulldogs, it's not surprising for KJ Bolden to see it as a program where he could thrive. Another factor that could have weighed in is the fact that Bolden is a Georgia local, and he might want to stick close to his family.

While Tallahassee is not that far away, keeping it in-state would arguably make it easier for him to retain a sense of continuity from high school to college.

KJ Bolden flips to Georgia: Is Florida State a national brand anymore?

We are moving into a new age of college football, one heralded by conference realignment. In this new world, the SEC and the Big Ten look primed to dominate as we move from a Power Five scheme to a Power Two one.

A highly ranked prospect would do well to avoid a waining conference like the ACC, especially in a time of NIL deals and other monetization opportunities.

Regardless of what he says, KJ Bolden would have surely factored in the possibility of getting his bang for the buck out of his college career. With Florida State stuck in the ACC due to the conference's Grant of Rights, Georgia looks like a better place to do that.

It is undeniable that the Seminoles brand took a hit after their CFP snub, and they no longer look like a brand that generates national respect and awareness. We might have just witnessed the first setback brought on by the aftermath of missing the CFP.

