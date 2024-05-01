Will Arch Manning feature in the covers of EA Sports College Football 25? Looking at Texas QB's decision

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning will not be one of the players on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25.

It was announced that the EA Sports College Football 25 will see multiple players on the cover, as it will see players from different positions and conferences on the cover.

However, one player who is automatically out of the running to be on the cover is Manning. The Longhorns quarterback opted out of being in EA Sports College Football 25, so with him not being in the game, he also can't be on the cover.

Manning opted out of the game as he wanted to focus on football, as he is expected to be the Longhorns' backup quarterback again this season.

Arch Manning had a redshirt season last year, and with Quinn Ewers returning, he will be his backup this season. The expectation is that Manning will be Texas' starter in 2025 as he looks to build up his draft stock.

Arch Manning impressed in Texas' spring game

Arch Manning only attempted five passes last season for the Longhorns, so college football fans didn't get to see much of him. However, in Texas' spring game, he went 19 of 25 passing for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

Manning's performance impressed head coach Steve Sarkisian.

"I wanted Arch to be able to just go play football. He hadn't really played in a year," Sarkisian said, via ESPN. "When he keeps his eyes up and steps up in the pocket, he can deliver those balls down the field the way we like to play. It was good to see, and it's good to see some of the guys around him play with him the way that they did. We're very fortunate at the quarterback position to have a third-year starter to have the backup that we have."

Sarkisian also says the plan for Manning this season is to develop him so he will be ready to be the team's starter in 2025.

"We're going to develop you in a way that when you do become the starter, you're going to play great. You're not going to have to go through some of these growing pains that some of these other guys go through with their freshman and sophomore years. We're going to keep training you in a way that when your number does get called, you're going to play really good football."

Texas will open its 2024 college football season against Colorado State before playing Michigan in Week 2.