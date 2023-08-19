Will Stanford leave Pac-12 for an ACC membership? Exploring the best possible alternatives for the FBS powerhouse

The Stanford Cardinal seems to be the biggest remaining Pac-12 team that's weighing its options.

They could opt to stay with the remaining teams in the conference or mull at expansion with the Atlantic Coast Conference. If they were to leave, they would need 12 of the 15 ACC members to agree to add them, which seems to be a difficult task at the moment.

College football insider Jim Williams tweeted about the situation of the conferences on Friday:

"1. Stanford/Cal/SMU continue to lobby the ACC for membership. They need 12 votes to get in. All three are willing to forgo media payouts for an unknown number of years. 2. Stanford/Cal/OSU/WSU met yesterday to share the groups thoughts on the future. Including all four to the AC or a new PAC. 3.

"Again, everything hinges on if Stanford/Cal to the ACC - SOMETHING HAS TO HAPPEN SOON IF THEY ARe GOING TO BE IN THE CONFERENCE IN 2024."

The program is dealing with the issues of the Pac-12, as it would essentially go under if Stanford leaves the conference. The future of the four remaining Pac-12 teams could be in flux depending on what happens next.

Does the Pac-12 have a future if Stanford leaves?

If Stanford decide to leave the Pac-12 and join a new conference, it's difficult to envision a future for the conference.

It's not because of the quality of the university in the athletic field, but due to the fact that the Pac-12 would be down to three teams. It seems that Staford is being proactive and looking at all potential scenarios that could happen, which no one could fault them for.

The Cardinal seem to not have the traction to join the ACC, so it feels like it's either staying with the Pac-12 or joining a Group of Five conference. The Conference of Champions needs to figure things out about its future, as every day that it stays in the situation, it's another day closer to doom.

What Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff and new hire Oliver Luck need to do is figure out which teams would either join the Pac-12 or merge with them. That way they could create a compelling case for media rights deals.

They do not want to be behind a paywall like the Apple TV+ deal would have been, and if they can present a conference, there's going to be money available. College football is a hot commodity to media companies, and getting it for a reduced rate means profit for them.

Expect the Pac-12 to be relegated to a Group of Five quality but still be alive post-July 2024.