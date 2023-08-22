With Stanford and Cal rumored to join the ACC, how many votes will SMU require to enter the FBS powerhouse?

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) could be adding more teams in the very near future. According to recent reports, the ACC will be adding Stanford and Cal, but it's uncertain if SMU gets enough votes to join the conference.

SMU has wanted to be a Power 5 conference for quite some time, and the ACC is viewed as the best path for them. Adding a school from Texas would help the ACC's TV rating and overall viewership, but for SMU to join the conference, the school needs 75% of the schools to approve them.

With SMU needing 75% of the votes, the school would need 11 of the 15 schools to vote yes. Currently, Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina and NC State have reportedly voted no to expansion with Stanford and Cal.

Will SMU get the votes to join ACC?

At the moment it's uncertain if SMU will get the votes needed to become a part of the ACC and be a Power 5 team.

However, SMU has reportedly said the school will take lesser payments in terms of conference distribution from media payouts and other funds. We have seen other schools offer to do that, like Stanford and Cal, and they now appear to be close to joining the ACC.

If SMU does indeed want less money, perhaps that's enough to entice one of Florida State, Clemson, UNC or NC State to vote yes and approve them.

Notre Dame pushing for ACC expansion

One of the biggest schools pushing for Stanford, Cal and SMU to join the ACC is Notre Dame, which isn't even a full member of the ACC.

The Fighting Irish are independent in football but are part of the ACC in every other sport. However, Notre Dame has made it clear that they want to see the ACC expand and reckon those three schools make the most sense.

“The notion that 2 of the very best academic institutions in the world who also play D1 sports could be abandoned in this latest chapter of realignment is an indictment of college athletics," Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick said about Stanford and Cal.

For now, only time will tell if SMU can get the 12 votes needed to join the ACC for the 2024 academic year.

