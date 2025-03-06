“Working for the last 48 hours to get his name”: Warren Sapp sends clear warning to anonymous QB coach for targeting Shedeur Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders went to the NFL Combine but did not participate in drills. He instead participated in interviews with NFL teams, which reportedly did not go well with at least a few teams.

On Monday, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that at least one anonymous quarterbacks coach of a team drafting in the top seven said Sanders came off as brash and arrogant. She wrote:

"I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off “brash” and “arrogant” in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source. I’m purposely not naming the team, as not to directly call the team out."

Anderson was disappointed because Sanders came off much more positively with the media. On Wednesday, former NFL player and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Warren Sapp appeared on "The Pre Game Show" and sent a direct warning to the unidentified QB coach who called out Sanders.

"Then we're talking about a quarterback coach who's not a decision maker, wants to make a call about our quarterback," Sapp said. "Dog I been waiting for the last 48 hours to get his name. If we get his name, oh buddy, we gonna do a deep dive into his life. He gonna wish he never did ... if you're not a decision maker, shut up.

"If he doesn't understand what it is to be the baby of a family like that. He's got all Bucky and Shilo's strengths and his sister, and none of their weaknesses. He's the day walker."

More than one QB coach criticized Shedeur Sanders

According to a report from NBC's Matthew Berry, at least two NFL teams did not have a good impression of Shedeur Sanders.

Conversely, when they did their interviews with the other top QB in the draft, Miami's Cam Ward, they loved how he conducted himself.

However, there was one team that reportedly liked Sanders, the Cleveland Browns, who hold the second overall pick.

