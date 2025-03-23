Running back John Emery has been a member of the LSU Tigers for far longer than head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly became the head coach of the program in 2022, but Emery has been a part of the team since 2019. Due to his long list of injuries, the talented RB has appealed to the NCAA for a seventh year of CFB eligibility.

Emery has been an effective player when healthy. However, Brian Kelly told reporters on Saturday that if Emery is granted his seventh year of eligibility, he will not play for the Tigers. The 63-year-old added that Emery can help another Power 4 school if that ends up being the case.

This comment upset many LSU fans, considering how loyal Emery has been to the program throughout his college career. Several fans called out Kelly for his attitude towards players.

"Worst head coach in the SEC," one fan wrote.

"Potential 7th year dude from Louisiana who has dealt with multiple season ending injuries can’t get a roster spot at the school he signed to and has been loyal to for 6 years…? I expect nothing less from brian kelly," one fan commented.

"BK giving up on his players? Color me shocked," one fan added.

Fans continued to criticize the veteran HC in the comments on X.

"Goving up on his player sad," one fan wrote.

"Brian Kelly continues to be trash," one fan commented.

"'We love John, but ya not playing for us’ Brian Kelly you POS," one fan added.

John Emery has only played 10 or more games in a season twice in six seasons

As a result of his injuries, Emery has only played in 10 or more games twice throughout his career. In his rookie season in 2019, he played 10 games, and in 2022, he played 11 games. This past season, Emery was injured in his first game against USC. In that game, he had 10 carries for 61 yards and a reception for 10 yards.

While fans are upset about Kelly's decision on Emery, the latter has had his troubles with consistency. The team has younger players in Caden Durham and Kaleb Jackson, who performed well last season and will be looking for bigger roles. Therefore, Brian Kelly could be right in his assessment and a transfer could be the right move for Emery if he is granted a seventh year of eligibility.

