“Would prefer that he coach at Alabama” - Popular CFB analyst Rece Davis drops verdict on $70 million worth Nick Saban’s College Game Day gig

College Game Day host Rece Davis shared his thoughts about former Alabama head coach Nick Saban joining the cast on "The Next Round" podcast. According to Davis, Saban is not only the greatest coach in the history of college football, but he is also an extraordinarily gifted communicator.

He said:

“The alumnus in me would prefer that he coach at Alabama forever,” Davis said. “The College GameDay host in me prefers that he join our show yesterday because I think he could add that much to it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Davis, who is already preparing for the NFL draft, stated that Saban decision surprised him.

“It did actually surprise me when he made the decision to retire,” Davis said. “That surprised me.”

Nick Saban, who is worth $70 million, announced his retirement from coaching on Jan. 10, 2024.

Nick Saban joining ESPN for a “meaningful change”

During the college football season in 2023, Saban made a regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show every Thursday. Later on, on Feb. 7, 2024, ESPN hired Saban as a college football analyst for College GameDay.

Starting from the 2024 college football season, he will also contribute to its NFL Draft and SEC Media Days coverage.

Expand Tweet

It has not been disclosed what Saban's salary is with ESPN, but it is likely in the multi-million-dollar range.

"If my voice can bring about some meaningful change, I want to help any way I can, because I love the players, and I love college football," Saban told ESPN, on Wednesday.

Nick Saban played as a defensive back for Kent State from 1970 to 1972. He later became the head coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2007 to 2023, leading them to six national championships.

Also Read: "What we have now is not college football": Former Alabama HC Nick Saban advocates for reform and wants to play a role