"Written in the stars”: Ex-Michigan star gets real about former team’s chances to clinch the CFP national championship over Washington

Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson is optimistic about his alma mater's chances to win the 2024 CFP national championship game against Washington. The No. 1-ranked Wolverines will face the No. 2 Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Monday to decide the best team in college football this season.

Hutchinson, a defensive end for the NFL's Detroit Lions, thinks it is Michigan's destiny to claim the title. Jeff Riger from the 97.1 The Ticket posted a video of Hutchinson expressing his confidence in the Wolverines, apparently from the Lions' locker room.

“It's got to be the Wolverine. … It's written in the stars. I can feel it,” Hutchinson, who played at Michigan from 2018-2021, told a reporter.

When asked how he would watch the game, Hutchinson said he would watch it with his dad and keep it low-key.

“I probably will scream at the TV a couple times, and then we'll go to bed," Hutchinson said. "So, that's typically how these things go.”

Hutchinson was part of the 2021 Wolverines team that went 12-2 and made the program's first CFP appearance but lost 34-11 to eventual national champ Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Last week, the Wolverines released a hype video for their Rose Bowl game against Alabama, Hutchinson narrated the video and used the "Michigan vs. Everybody" slogan.

The 2-minute, 15-second video is captioned:

"This is our time. We were born for this moment."

Most anticipated questions posed to Michigan before the championship

An interesting question that has been swirling around the college football world is whether Jim Harbaugh will leave Michigan to return to the NFL.

J.J. McCarthy with Jim Harbaugh

The coach has been linked to several vacancies. However, Harbaugh has not given any indication that he is interested in leaving his alma mater.

When a reporter asked him about his future after the semifinal win over Georgia, he answered:

“My future consists of a happy flight back to Ann Arbor, Michigan. Can't wait."

On the other hand, one Maize and Blue player who might be headed to the NFL soon is quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The sophomore sensation is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL draft, according to a mock draft by CBS Sports.

