"Y'all are so greedy for attention": CFB world reacts to Deion Sanders Jr's latest comment on transfer portal chaos

Ever since coach Deion Sanders joined Colorado, he has been instilling a sense of unity and brotherhood within the team, creating a close-knit environment. The 2024 season was proof of that, as the Buffaloes picked themselves up from a 4-8 record to finish 9-4, landing near the top of their conference.

Ad

But as the transfer portal window opened on Apr. 16, some players chose to move on and leave the program.

Shortly after, Deion Sanders Jr. - Coach Prime’s eldest son - wrote a cryptic message that indicated his disappointment. On Friday on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Boys truly don’t give af about how anybody feels. It’s gone be what it’s gone be.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While he didn’t name any names, the frustration is still palpable in his tweet on Tuesday:

“Don’t try to shake hands & be cool after this either like yall wasn’t on hoe shit”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted to his latest comments on X (formerly Twitter).

“Y’all so greedy for attention,” a fan wrote.

“Talk that sh*t dawg,” another fan said.

“I expect people to switch up from day 1 so that way when they finally do what I think they're going to do I'm not surprised. Till then everyone on a short leash. We only got ourselves in this world,” a fan commented.

Ad

Similar comments kept flooding in.

“Bucky chilllll,” a fan chimed in.

“Shut up,” another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Transfer portal moves on Deion Sanders’ team

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have had a lot of players come and go during the spring transfer window. A few players have joined the team, including safety Terrance Love, who played 22 games at Auburn. Cornerback Teon Parks - one of the best players from the FCS level - also joined.

Wide receiver Sincere Brown came in from Campbell, and offensive lineman Xavier Hill, a veteran who played at both LSU and Memphis.

Ad

At the same time, some cornerstone players left the team. Center Cash Cleveland, a fan favorite, entered the transfer portal after a strong 2024 season. Defensive lineman Chijoke Nwankwo - who walked on last year - also left. Wide receiver Adrian Wilson - who had just joined this winter - has moved on as well.

Safety Savion Riley is now at Georgia Tech and defensive end Taje McCoy - who was one of the best defenders on the team - has transferred to Oklahoma State. Running back Isaiah Augustave, who led the team in rushing last season, has committed to Virginia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place