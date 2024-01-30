"Y'all need to check each other": $50 million-valued Deion Sanders lessons Colorado crew over uniform code as offseason continues

Deion Sanders, the legendary former NFL player and current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has been instilling a sense of discipline and pride in his team during the offseason. He believes that the way his players dress and present themselves reflects their attitude and readiness for the upcoming season, which begins on Aug. 31 against the formidable North Dakota State Bison.

Sanders recalled how he and his college teammates at Florida State used to check each other's appearance before going out to the club. He said that he wants his players to do the same when they come out to practice or work out without needing any reminders from the coaches.

The latest video from "Well Off Media" is titled:

“Y’all NEED TO CHECK EACH OTHER”

"What we had back in college when we used to go to the club, we checked each other, we made sure we were straight like we would standing in the line, and somebody say book a check and they would have their nose up, and we would say left corner, go clean that, clean that, we straight, we checked each other, I'm dead serious, we did," he is seen saying in the video.

"When y'all come out here, whoever's the leader, let's do uniform check,” he added. “So, you shouldn't have to come out here and nobody in the wait room or a coach should have to tell you about your uniform code."

Coach Prime, who is worth $50 million, hopes that his players will adopt this mentality of self-responsibility and accountability and that it will translate into success on the field.

Deion Sanders adjusts to big roster and staff changes

Former Arizona State defensive end B.J. Green has decided to commit to Colorado, making him the 21st addition to the Buffaloes' transfer portal this offseason. Joining him are Samuel Okunlola from Pittsburgh, Quency Wiggins from LSU and Will Sheppard from Vanderbilt.

On the other hand, Deion Sanders faced some staff turnover this offseason, as he lost both his coordinators Sean Lewis and Charles Kelly, as well as tight ends coach Tim Brewster, offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle and defensive ends coach Nick Williams.

However, the Buffs convened their first team meeting of the new year with several new assistant coaches in attendance. According to the Well Off Media video, Pat Shurmur is now Colorado's new OC, Jason Phillips is the new Wide Receiver Coach and Brett Bartolone is leading the TE room.

