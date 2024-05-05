“Yeah, you talking crazy” - Kirby Smart’s ex-crew fires back at Bills WR Keon Coleman for comments on Georgia’s “choking” against Alabama

Keon Coleman’s professional journey began last week when he was selected as the 33rd overall pick by the Buffalo Bills. However, the wide receiver still has a lot of reservations about what unfolded in his last days at Florida State and disclosed this on Robert Griffin III’s podcast.

The Seminoles lost 63-3 to Georgia in the Orange Bowl after both teams missed out on the College Football Playoff. Coleman, who opted out of the bowl game, believes Georgia’s effort in the game was needless, pointing out they should have won the SEC title against Alabama instead of choking.

“Of course they (Georgia) want to play. They playing in the mad as h-e-ll bowl. They mad because they lost (in the SEC championship game to Alabama),” said Coleman. “But y’all mad because y’all lost. Y’all think this is 2021. Y’all think that y’all supposed to just get in because y’all (are) Georgia.”

The words of Keon Coleman about the Orange Bowl game haven't gone well with former Georgia players who have also transitioned to the NFL. A host of them took X to reply to the former Seminoles receiver on his opinion.

Keon Coleman believes the better team would have been known if Georgia won the SEC Championship

Speaking further to Robert Griffin III, Keon Coleman believes the better team between Florida State and Georgia would have been known if they competed in a bowl that mattered. He believes the Orange Bowl, which wasn't involved in the CFP, didn't have any significance.

“(If) you would have won (the SEC championship), you would have found out who was better between Florida State and Georgia. You would have played us in the matter bowl. In a bowl that mattered (as opposed the Orange Bowl). We’re not going to play y’all in a bowl that doesn’t matter. That’s a waste of time,” said Coleman.

Ironically, had Georgia won the SEC Championship, the CFP selection would have been less controversial and Florida State would have made it all the way. It would most likely have been a playoff involving the Bulldogs, Michigan, Washington, and the Seminoles.

Having maintained the top spot in all polls throughout the season, Georgia would have been seeded No. 1 in the CFP with Michigan at No. 2, Washington at No. 3, and Florida State at No. 4. This would have seen the Bulldogs and the Seminoles square up in the Rose Bowl.

This is practically the assumption of Keon Coleman and he believes the better team would have been known in Pasadena. Florida State had most of its top players opt out of the Orange Bowl following the CFP exclusion while Georgia had all its top in the game, leading to the blowout.